The best and wildest looks Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have worn as a couple

The reality star wore a Sandy Liang top with a midriff cutout and asymmetrical Mother of All skirt. She completed the look with Alexander Wang sandals.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker coordinated in all-black looks in June.

Barker wore a graphic T-shirt with striped pants and black sneakers.

Kardashian wore a form-fitting, lace-up Dolce & Gabbana corset skirt with a black bustier top and handbag from the same brand. She paired it with Givenchy mules and Dior sunglasses.

Kardashian and Barker both wore patterns while out in Venice in August.

During a visit to Las Vegas in July, Barker looked casual in a sleeveless T-shirt and black pants, while Kardashian brought the sparkle with her outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Las Vegas, Nevada. @travisbarker/Instagram

Kardashian paired her silver halter top with a Fannie Schiavoni miniskirt and Gianvito Rossi heels.