Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent a Disneyland date kissing in front of rides and eating classic snacks amid huge crowds

Amanda Krause
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian smile on the VMAs red carpet.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seemingly big Disneyland fans. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently spent a date night at Disneyland.
  • They embraced in front of It’s a Small World, and ate peppermint-covered churros.
  • The theme park appeared to be crowded when they visited, as seen in videos posted by Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated Christmas early this weekend during a date to Disneyland.

The reality-television star shared a collection of pictures and videos to Instagram on Sunday that detailed their trip, which they took with two of their children. Kardashian captioned the post: “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time.”

The first photo showed the recently engaged couple embracing in front of the It’s a Small World ride, and another showed Kardashian’s snack of choice: a peppermint-covered churro.

She also posted a video that was seemingly taken as they walked through a packed crowd ahead of the nightly fireworks show.

This isn’t the first time the couple has shown off their love on Disney property. Back in October, Barker posted a video of himself lifting Kardashian near Disneyland’s Sailing Ship Columbia with the caption “I want your skull ????.”

Though they didn’t share any other details about their date at the California theme park, Kardashian is seen in Barker’s video wearing sparkling Minnie Mouse ears.

Disney theme parks are a popular celebrity date-night spot. TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck visited Disneyland earlier this year, while Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers took a Disney World vacation in April.

