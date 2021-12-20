Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent a Disneyland date kissing in front of rides and eating classic snacks amid huge crowds

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seemingly big Disneyland fans. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently spent a date night at Disneyland.

They embraced in front of It’s a Small World, and ate peppermint-covered churros.

The theme park appeared to be crowded when they visited, as seen in videos posted by Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated Christmas early this weekend during a date to Disneyland.

The reality-television star shared a collection of pictures and videos to Instagram on Sunday that detailed their trip, which they took with two of their children. Kardashian captioned the post: “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time.”

The first photo showed the recently engaged couple embracing in front of the It’s a Small World ride, and another showed Kardashian’s snack of choice: a peppermint-covered churro.

She also posted a video that was seemingly taken as they walked through a packed crowd ahead of the nightly fireworks show.

This isn’t the first time the couple has shown off their love on Disney property. Back in October, Barker posted a video of himself lifting Kardashian near Disneyland’s Sailing Ship Columbia with the caption “I want your skull ????.”