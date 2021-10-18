Kourtney Kardashian’s massive engagement ring from Travis Barker is estimated to be worth $1 million

- Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
- On Sunday, the two shared on Instagram that they got engaged on a beach in Montecito, California.
- Experts told Insider Kardashian’s oval engagement ring could be worth at least $US1 ($AU1) million.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.
On Sunday, the couple shared on Instagram that the Blink-182 drummer proposed on a beach in Montecito, California. The pictures showed that Barker popped the question in the middle of a large heart-shaped flower display that was surrounded by candles.
“forever @travisbarker,” Kardashian captioned her post.
Barker was dressed in a black-and-white striped T-shirt and black pants, while Kardashian wore a black dress.
Although Kardashian hasn’t shared pictures of her ring yet, her sister, Kim Kardashian West, gave fans a look at it on her Instagram story on Sunday.
Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, also shared a close-up picture of Kardashian’s engagement ring.
Experts estimate the ring could be worth at least $US1 ($AU1) million
Apeksha Kothari, the COO of Rare Carat, told Insider that the engagement ring looks like a 12-carat, oval-cut diamond set on a pave diamond band. She said the ring’s value is probably over $US1 ($AU1) million.
Kathryn Money, the senior vice president of merchandising and retail at Brilliant Earth, also told Insider that the ring looks to be a 10 to 12-carat elongated oval diamond set on a diamond-accented platinum band. She estimates that it could have cost between $US500,000 ($AU674,087) to $US1 ($AU1) million.
Kardashian and Barker started dating in December 2020, according to E! News. The two made their relationship Instagram official in February when the former reality star shared a photo of their intertwined hands.
Representatives for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.