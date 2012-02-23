Kourtney Kardashian And Jessica Simpson Are Both Having A Baby...

Girl!



Well, at least one of the reality TV stars has confirmed her unborn baby’s gender.

Kourtney Kardashian tweeted Wednesday morning, “It’s a girl!” and linked to her OK! magazine cover story.

Kardashian revealed to “E! News” “We feel so blessed to be having a little girl and to be able to share this new experience with Mason.”

Kourtney’s sister, Khloe, tweeted her excitement, writing: “Wooohoooo @KourtneyKardash and @ScottDisick are having a baby girl!!!! OMG I can’t wait to buy her a glitter tutu LOL.”

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner tweeted: “Hey twitterfam!! @KourtneyKardash @ScottDisick are having a GIRL!!! Can’t wait to go buy something PINK! What a blessing!”

Meanwhile, Jessica Simpson was doing just that.

The super pregnant star was spotted shopping for pink baby clothes at a popular children’s clothing store in Los Angeles.

“Jessica and her mum [Tina Simpson] spent over an hour at the store,” an observer told People Magazine. “She took her time picking out the perfect baby items…Pink baby clothes, a Moses basket, and other adorable baby items.”

While Simpson has yet to confirm the sex of her baby, she did tell the mag she had a premonition she would have a girl.

Lucky for Simpson, sounds like she is getting her wish. Otherwise,”If it’s a boy,” she quipped to the mag, “I’ll put him in tutus!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.