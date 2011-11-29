It Seems A 'Naked Yoga' Session Had A Lot To Do With Kim Kardashian's Divorce

If there’s anything we learned from last night’s episode of “Kourtney and Kim Take New York” it’s that as weird as Kim Kardashian is, her sister Kourtney Kardashian is weirder. And there’s nothing she won’t do for attention.



Last night she introduced us to her new “holistic” lifestyle. We thought the whole thing was normal at first when she bought a bunch of organic groceries and told us she prefers wood toys to plastic for her baby since the wood has fewer chemicals, but then we realised it’s really, really not.

First she brought Kim to the spa with her where they got skin treatments. Then Kourtney said she had a surprise. She wanted the two of them to get oil enemas together.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Kim refused, but Kourtney got an on-screen oil enema. TMI.

Then Kourtney hired a yoga instructor to come to their home (a hotel room at the Gansevoort) and do naked yoga with them. We thought she might be kidding at first but then we saw the naked instructor. Kim showed up fully dressed for the instruction, but it still freaked out her new husband Kris Humphries, and he immediately headed for the hills (or plains).

The naked guy in his apartment was the straw that broke the camel’s back in what was already a difficult living situation for him. At the end of the episode he told Kim he’d be moving to Minnesota for a while so that he could get his training in.

As we now know, he’d soon be gone for good.

