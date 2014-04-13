This Is How Jan Koum Introduced WhatsApp To The World Back In 2009

WSJ/Screenshot Jan Koun, WhatsApp founder

We all know by now the happy ending to the WhatsApp story: Facebook bought the startup in February for a jaw-dropping $US19 billion.

Given that, it’s fun to look back on how founder Jan Koum launched WhatsApp into the world.

He apparently posted comments around the Internet.

Rahul Sood, general manager of Microsoft Ventures says he found one from back in the day, when the two used to frequent the same Internet forum. Sood shared it on LinkedIn, calling it “one of the best introductions from a future billionaire ever.”

Note the warning about the bug that will crash the app (click to enlarge):

That post came a few days after this one, uncovered by Brilliant Ads:

He obviously got the feedback he wanted and much, much more. With the sale of his company, he’s now worth about $US6.8 billion.

