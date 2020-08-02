This $33,000 tiny cabin that looks like a sculpture and can be used as a backyard office — see inside

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

Koto Studio designed a multifunctional cabin that can be used as an office.

The home office is carbon neutral, and inspired by Japanese design principles.

The structures starts at $US33,700 and is available in Europe and the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Since March, millions of people around the world have been forced to figure out how to work from home, from improvised office space to quick childcare solutions.

Koto Design Studio created a series of cabins ideal for this new way of life, including a tiny workspace cabin. The studio, which has offices in England and Northern Ireland, released designs for a workspace, play cabin, sleep cabin, and off-grid slow cabin.

All of the designs are carbon-neutral and can be installed on or off the grid. They’re available in the US, UK, and Europe. Or, if none of those designs are quite right, Koto also accepts custom designs based on customers’ specific needs. The Koto workspace, which starts at $US33,700, can be ready in as little as 12 weeks.

See inside.

The small cabins are multi-sided geometric structures that look like sculptures.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

The exterior is charred timber for a neutral, classic look.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

The structure lets in plenty of light and views with two large glazed windows.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

Due to the unusual shape of the office, “light is refracted from many angles of the structure to evoke a sense of shelter and warmth” founding partner Theo Dales said.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

This work space is just one of Koto’s new designs, which will vary in size and can all be either on or off grid.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

All of them are carbon neutral, and made from natural materials.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

Though designed as an office, the cabin can be used for any activity that fits in the small space.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

It’s a place for “deep work and mediation,” as “contemplative rooms and immersive spaces to connect with the surrounding nature,” Koto told Business Insider.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

Koto’s designs are deeply influenced by Japanese design and the philosophy of Wabi-Sabi.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

The philosophy is about accepting beauty in imperfection.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

“Wabi-sabi is the perfect remedy to today’s hectic pace and obsession withperfection,” Dales said.

Edvinas Bruzas Koto workspace cabin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.