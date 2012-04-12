Photo: © Photographer – James C. Mutter / Podiatrist Kamran Jamshidinia, MD / {{{licence}}}

Korea’s KOSPI index is the big laggard of the moment. US futures are a bit higher (after a solid day), and Japan’s Nikkei is flat.But Korea is down 0.9%.



And Korea is a big deal. Why? Well as Morgan Stanley points out, it’s very much like copper in that it’s a good global economic bellweather. Just as copper is sometimes called Dr. Copper (the joke is that it has a PhD in economics), Dr. KOSPI is also apparently a thing.

