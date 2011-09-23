And Now Asian Markets Are DIVING

UPDATE:
In early trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 2.4%. The Shanghai Composite is down 1.4%.
EARLIER:
In the wake of the US market thrashing, Asian markets are waking up to a steep selloff.
However, Korea is getting crushed with the Kospi down 3.4%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 2.1%.
Japanese markets are closed as the country celebrates the Autumnal Equinox.
