And Now Asian Markets Are DIVING

UPDATE:



In early trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 2.4%. The Shanghai Composite is down 1.4%.

EARLIER:

In the wake of the US market thrashing, Asian markets are waking up to a steep selloff.

However, Korea is getting crushed with the Kospi down 3.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 2.1%.

Japanese markets are closed as the country celebrates the Autumnal Equinox.

