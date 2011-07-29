WATCH: Kosovo Border Post Set Alight By Serbian Rioters

Adam Taylor

A border post in Northern Kosovo was set alight on Wednesday during increased tensions between the Kosovo and Serbia, reports Reuters.

The incident came just one day after a Kosovan policeman was shot and killed. NATO peacekeepers have also come under fire.

The violence occurred after Kosovan troops entered the majority-Serbian area in Northern Kosovo in an attempt to ban Serbian imports — a retaliation for Serbia banning Kosovan imports.

WATCH BELOW:

Tagged In

europe europe-us kosovo