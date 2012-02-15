This Kosovo Power Plant Has Been Turned Into A Bizarre Alien World As Europe Sits Under 15 FEET Of Snow

Photo: AP

It looks like the cold snap that hit Europe late last month is here to stay, with isolated parts of Romania, Moldova and Albania hit with 15 feet of snow, the AP reports.And at Kosovo’s main power plant, steam has frozen solid around vents, creating alien-looking sculptures.



The latest reports suggest at least 500 people have died in the cold snap.

