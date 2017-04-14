What this symbol that's on nearly half of your food actually means

The Hechsher, or the ? marking on many common food items, is a signifier that the food is certified kosher. There are various symbols that appear on food packaging. The symbols differ depending on which kosher organisation has certified the food and the contents of the food. The small letters next to kosher symbols signify if the food is dairy, meat, pareve (neither dairy nor meat), or kosher for Passover. You can find the ? on Oreos, Coca-Cola, and many other items people purchase regularly.

