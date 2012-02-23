The Mets Successfully Stopped Their Kosher Hot Dog Vendor From Selling On The Sabbath

Photo: Flickr/â˜…keaggy.com

A judge ruled in favour of the Mets organisation today, allowing the club to restrict its kosher hot dog vendor from selling on the Jewish Sabbath, according to the New York Post. In one of the more counter-intuitive legal battles in recent memory, Kosher Sports was seeking permission to cook its “glatt” products on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons. This, as the Mets pointed out, was a violation of the Sabbath, and would have led to issues with observant Jewish Citi Field attendees.



Kosher Sports took the Mets to court two years ago after realising their 10-year, $725,000 contract had no explicit language about banning kosher dog sales during Shabbat.

But Judge Jack Weinstein in Brooklyn threw out the case, citing fine points in the company’s contract and ordering a reimbursement of unpaid dues.

The lawsuit went ahead even though the company’s in-house rabbi, who ensures all proper kosher protocol is followed, had refused to approve the Citi Field operation.

“There’s no way they can be kosher if they operate on Friday nights and Saturdays,” said Rabbi Shmuel Heinemann two years ago.

