An executive recruiting firm fired a top executive for allegedly using a work email to contact escorts

The world’s largest executive recruitment firm has some ugly allegations about a former employee.

In a court filing Thursday, Korn/Ferry International said it fired a top executive because he allegedly used company email to contact escorts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In a prior lawsuit, Robert Damon, the former executive chairman for the Korn/Ferry’s Americas unit, said he was let go because he spoke out about how the CEO Gary Burnison allegedly treated female colleagues.

The Journal reported, however, that the company said Damon was trying to hide the “real reason” he was fired, which was for “flagrant violations of company policies and material breaches of his own employment arrangement.”

In the new court filing, the company was more specific.

According to the Journal‘s Joann Lublin, the filing alleges Damon was fired because he used company email to arrange meetings with at least 20 escorts, and used company email to view photos of nude or semi-nude women.

Here’s Lublin:

“In its filing, Korn/Ferry alleged Mr. Damon’s emails ‘detailed everything from measurements and physical descriptions of the call girls to the price of their services.’ The company also alleged Mr. Damon ‘repeatedly directed the call girls and their agents to Korn/Ferry’s website to confirm his identity and position with Korn/Ferry.'”

Damon had been with the company since 2004.

Business Insider reached out to Damon’s lawyer and Korn/Ferry for comment, but had not heard back at the time of this publishing.

You can read the full story at the Wall Street Journal here »

