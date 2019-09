The CFL doesn’t put the goal posts behind the endzone.



That came back to bite British Columbia Lions’ defensive back Korey Banks, who sprinted toward the upright at full speed and then slammed into it on Saturday night.

The Lions were up 42-5 at the time. Banks was OK after the game.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

via Shutdown Corner

