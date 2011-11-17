An Insider's Tour Of Koreatown, A Slice Of Seoul In The Middle Of Manhattan

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Koreatown is a tiny slice of New York where Korean culture is dominant and Korean-owned businesses are booming. The heart of the small neighbourhood is Korea Way, the strip of W. 32nd Street between Broadway and Fifth Avenue.Much like in Seoul, the businesses in K-Town are all stacked on top of each other, because the Korean mindset is all about location, said Joseph Kim, whose father owns one of K-Town’s original restaurants, NY Komtang House.



So, if a business on this street is doing well, you want to be on top of it to ensure a steady flow of customers, he explained.

Even though Koreatown doesn’t have a lot of real estate, it’s a big tourist attraction, thanks to its central location and densely packed restaurants, bars, karaoke clubs, and spas.

There’s not much residential space on the K-Town strip, and many of New York’s 140,000 or so Korean residents live in the outer boroughs, especially in Flushing, Queens. But visit the street and you’ll see groups of Korean teens and businessmen who, along with the tourists, come for the Korean barbecue chicken, sugary pastries, and raw fish.

Kim took us on a tour of K-Town’s landmarks.

