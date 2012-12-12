Korean Won Falls After North Korea Fires Rocket

Just before 8:00 PM EST, North Korea launched a rocket, which later crashed approximately 300 km off the east coast of the Philippines.



The Korean Won fell modestly against the dollar following the news.

Overall, markets don’t seem to be too worried about this evening’s activity as most Asian markets continue to trade up.

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.2 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.5 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.4 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.4 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite is flat.

Here’s an intraday chart of the US Dollar against the Korean won via Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

