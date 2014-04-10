30 Mouthwatering Photos Of Street Food In Korea

The Insadong neighbourhood in Seoul, South Korea is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city.
It’s packed with a bunch of tea shops, markets, dozens of carts selling various kinds of street food with everything from grilled octopus on a stick to delicious custard cakes.
I spent an afternoon stuffing my face with as much of it as possible. Here’s what I saw.
Disclosure: Samsung paid for a portion of our trip to South Korea for a separate series of stories about the company. It paid for the flight and some meals. Business Insider paid for lodging and all other expenses.
This is a twist potato. The chefs put an entire potato in a special machine that cuts it into this twisty shape. They then put it on a skewer and fry it up.
You can sprinkle it with cheese or chilli powder. This was the first thing I ate. It was greasy and delicious.
There aren't many trashcans on the streets of Insadong, so you have to carry around a bunch of empty skewers unless you want to litter. Some stands will take your empty skewers and throw them away though.
The chefs dip it in soy sauce and these flaky things before they serve it to you. It had a rubbery texture, but there was a surprisingly sweet taste thanks to the soy sauce.
This place had a line out the door. And I saw a bunch of people eating sugary twisted pastries stuffed with...something. I decided to wait until I was ready for dessert to check it out.
If you wanted some booze, there was an outdoor cocktail cart. You could walk around the neighbourhood enjoying some liquor.
Then it was dessert time. I just had to see what those twisty pastry things were, so I went back to the crowded shop. Lots of kids were coming out with smiles on their faces.
I paid this guy 5,000 won (about $US5 U.S.) and asked for chocolate, but I still had no idea what I was getting.
It was really good! You munch your way down through the frozen yogurt. It's cleaner and more efficient than your typical ice cream cone.
