30 Mouthwatering Photos Of Street Food In Korea

The Insadong neighbourhood in Seoul, South Korea is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city.

It’s packed with a bunch of tea shops, markets, dozens of carts selling various kinds of street food with everything from grilled octopus on a stick to delicious custard cakes.

I spent an afternoon stuffing my face with as much of it as possible. Here’s what I saw.

Disclosure: Samsung paid for a portion of our trip to South Korea for a separate series of stories about the company. It paid for the flight and some meals. Business Insider paid for lodging and all other expenses.

