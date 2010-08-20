Asia's Desperate Dash For Energy Resources Intensifies As Korean State Firm Announces A Hostile Takeover

One thing competitive Asian nations could use more of is energy, China, Japan, and Korea are all desperate for energy resources, given they are dependent on foreign-owned and sourced supplies. China and Japanese companies have already made headlines scouring the world for assets and companies. Now Korea’s state-run Korean National Oil Corp (KNOC) has announced the largest hostile takeover attempt for a Korean firm ever in its quest to lock-up energy sources for its nation.



KNOC has made a $2.9 cash offer for the U.K.’s Dana Corp, which equates to 1,800 pence per share. Dana is an oil & gas exploration company, and the shares are already spiking. Thing is, so far at least, the Dana shares have jumped, but aren’t above KNOC’s 1,800 pence offer.

Traders aren’t expecting a higher offer it seems, and think the deal might just go through at 1,800. Indeed, KNOC claims to have already won substantial support from Dana’s shareholder base, even if Dana management remains hostile to the acquisition.

Reuters:

KNOC said it had already secured the support of 48.6 per cent of Dana shareholders but needs the backing of 75 per cent for the deal to go through.

The offer represents a premium of 59 per cent to the closing price of Dana shares on June 30, the day before Dana said it had received an approach.

Some investors believe Dana’s reluctance to accept what most analysts have described as a generous bid is partly related to Chief Executive Tom Cross’s close ties to the company.

KNOC said it had no alternative but to take its offer to shareholders.

“We are very disappointed that the board of Dana does not agree that 1,800 pence per share represents a full and fair value for the company,” KNOC senior executive vice president Kim Seong-hoo said in a statement.

Still, KNOC was provided a $6.5 billion M&A war chest by the Korean government this year, so theoretically KNOC has room to sweeten the offer price. KNOC has been given a goal to Korea’s owned-oil production capacity to 300,000 barrels per day by 2012, up from 130,000 at the end of 2009.

Oil & gas players everywhere have to be happy that the Asian dash for energy assets seems to be accelerating.

