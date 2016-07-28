The latest spat between the two Koreas took a really bizarre turn

Andrew Redington/Getty Images A sign warning of the danger of snakes in Icheon, South Korea.

The dispute between the two Korean nations took a really odd turn when North Korea accused their southern counterpart of releasing deadly snakes along the border.

Pyongyang’s fresh, albeit unorthodox, claim comes as the nation warns its military personnel to remain wary of snakes.

The Guardian reports that Pyongyang has told its military personnel to be wary of the serpents, as they were allegedly released by the South’s spy agency to cause chaos.

According to The Guardian, multiple sources in North Korea have stated that South Korea’s National Intelligence Service were using the creatures “as part of a ‘cunning scheme’ to challenge our unity.”

North Korea’s Ministry of People’s Security has reportedly issued a warning to its citizens, and guards stationed at the border have been ordered to capture these reptiles that have been appearing in larger than average numbers this season.

On the other side of the border, South Korea accused their northern counterpart of dropping propaganda leaflets near the Han River next to Seoul for the first time.

According to the Associated Press, the South Korean military discovered dozens of plastics bags that contained about 20 leaflets — each of which held threatening messages of missile attacks. The leaflets also were intended to tell the South that North Korea remained the victors of the Korean War.

Traditionally, South Korea would be the perpetrators in this ongoing propaganda feud — even activists take part since the South Korean government considers the dropping of leaflets into the North as a freedom of speech and expression.

Much to the chagrin of North Korean officials, thousands of balloons containing various goods, such as radios, dollar bills, and sweets have been sent by concerned activists from the South.

