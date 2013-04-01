Seoul-Based Reporter Perfectly Captures South Korea's Attitude Toward North Korea

SBS/CNBC’s Chery Kang

So, the whole world seems to have dismissed North Korea’s Friday declaration of war on South Korea.



Even reporters based in Seoul — which is around 120 miles from Pyongyang — seem pretty blase.

CNBC’s Chery Kang, who is based in Seoul, was asked via satellite by a CNBC World colleague how South Korea and its markets were responding.

“Working in a newsroom in Seoul, South Korea, it certainly does not feel like I’m living in a country that is in a state of war,” responded Kang very casually.

She continued to say that South Korea does “take threats seriously, even though they come nearly everyday.”

South Korea’s stock market opened a few hours ago and they are down only modestly. Losses have largely been attributed to disappointing trade numbers.

“Unacceptable”

Late Friday evening, North Korea said in a statement that it had entered war with South Korea.

“Situations on the Korean Peninsula, which are neither in peace or at war, have come to an end,” said North Korea in a statement. The also said that U.S. stealth bomber flights over South Korea were an “unacceptable” provocation, and that this was a “final warning” to the U.S.

However, U.S. officials quickly responded and said this was just an extension of North Korea’s “long history of bellicose rhetoric and threats.”

While any threat of war certainly is scary, North Korea has certainly solidified its position as the world’s “boy who cried wolf.”

