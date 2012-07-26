The World Is Obsessed With Korean Pop Music [Map]

Seo Min-Soo of the Samsung Economic Research Institute has an interesting article titled Lessons From K-Pop’s Global Success.



K-pop is short for Korean pop, a music genre that has been gaining a global following in recent years.

“K-pop has entrenched itself as a bona fide phenomenon in Asia and is rapidly extending its reach to new markets,” writes Seo.

Need proof of that success?

Just check out this map of K-pop video views on YouTube:

Photo: SERI

