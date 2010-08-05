Korean Police Warn 60,000 Cars May Contain Highly Explosive Chinese AC Fluid

Here’s another reason to hesitate before importing from the world’s largest exporter: chloromethane.



Korean police believe 60,000 cars are running on Chinese AC fluid that contains the explosive chemical. As much as a lit cigarette could cause these cars to explode. Several people are under investigation for importing the product:

JoongAng Daily:

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency yesterday applied for an arrest warrant for the head of an importing company, surnamed Lee, 32, for bringing in the faulty auto refrigerant from China.

The police are also investigating 11 dealers who bought the refrigerant from Lee. The police believe Lee imported the cheap refrigerant because refrigerant prices doubled in price in Korea as the weather got hotter.

Lee sold 41 tons of the 50 tons brought in from China, which were 40 to 60 per cent cheaper than legitimate brands, authorities believe.

Now check out 10 big Chinese brands that are coming to America –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.