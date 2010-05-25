Korean Markets Fall 3.3%, As Kim Jong Il Tells Military To Prepare For War

The market is freaked out about the apparently escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.



In early trading, the benchmark KOSPI is down 3.3%.

According to Bloomberg, a message posted on a North Korean website relays that leader Kim Jong Il has told his military to “prepare for war,” which is coincidentally what Obama told the US military on Monday.

Photo: Bloomberg

