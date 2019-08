“Sannajki” is a live octopus dish from South Korea. Adventurous eaters travel to the Noryangjin Fish Market in Seoul to try it while the octopus’ arms are still wriggling and its suckers are still latching onto things.

It’s as fresh as it gets.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by A.C. Fowler.

