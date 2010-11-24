Korean ETF Crashes Over 5% After Attack

Shares in Korea didn’t slide too much last night, as the conflict between North Korea only started making headlines very late int he trading day.



So you can consider the opening of the iShares MSCI South Korea Index to be the official post-attack reaction, and it is brutal, with the index falling 5%.

At present, we’re in a holding pattern, as South Korea doesn’t seem inclined to retaliate. A quote was floating around that the country will retaliate harshly… if the North attacks again, and nobody has any idea when that’s going to be, though since the North has now attacked twice in six months, we’ll probably see it again.

All other major indices are off. The Dow is off triple digits. The S&P 500 is off over 1%.

