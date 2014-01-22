South Korean Carriers To Launch Lightning-Fast Wireless Service That Puts US Internet Speeds To Shame

Next time you’re grumbling about how slowly Facebook is loading on your smartphone, take a moment to contemplate how slowly it’s loading compared with speeds in Asia.

Basically, really, really slowly.

South Korean carriers SK Telecom and LG’s U+ will soon offer 300-megabits-per-second wireless speeds, according to Engadget, which blows our 75Mbps speeds out of the water. With speeds like that, you could download an 800MB movie in only 22 seconds.

The two carriers will hit these “LTE-Advanced” speeds by combining three LTE bands. This three-band aggregation will have to be standardized globally and adopted by smartphone chipmakers before residents will actually get to use it, though.

SK Telecom will also be presenting even faster, 450Mbps tech in February at Mobile World Congress.

South Korean vacation, anyone?

