Korean Basketball League players stop in the middle of an All-Star game to do a very good rendition of the 'mannequin challenge'

The once-popular “mannequin challenge” seems to have slowed down in recent weeks.

However, Korean Basketball League players revived it during a recent All-Star game, and the result was one of the better submissions we’ve seen so far.

In the second quarter, a player attempted a shot from the top of the three-point arch. As he let it go, a horn sounded, and every player froze as the ball bounced off the rim and dribbled right through the motionless players. Even coaches on the sidelines froze.

Moments later, the horn sounded again, and players resumed the action.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

