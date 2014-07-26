A Terrible Korean Baseball Team Is Packing Its Stadium With Robot Fans

One Korean baseball team is turning to science to pump up its home field advantage by filling its stadium seats with robot fans.

The Korean Baseball Organisation’s Hanwha Eagles, of Daejeon, South Korea, added three rows of robot fans to their arena, CNET reports.

The fanbots can cheer, chant, and even do the wave, the BBC reports, though their weirdest quirk is probably their ability to display fans’ photos on the LED screens they have instead of faces. These fans will also have limited control over the movement of their robot, the BBC says.

Fans can also text in cheers to the team that will scroll across the giant LED screens seemingly bolted to the fanbots’ hands, according to a video by the team.

“It’s a pretty neat idea, I think it gets the crowd into it and really helps them get involved,” Eagles pitcher Andrew Albers said in the video.

A little excitement in the stands might be necessary at this point for the Eagles, as they’re absolutely terrible. They’re currently sporting a 29-50 record, according to BaseballReference, and are often referred to around the league as the “Hanwha Chickens,” according to the BBC.

The next worst team, the SK Wyverns, has a 35-49 record, though it is unknown whether they are ever referred to as poultry.

This is what Hanwha’s newest and most loyal fans look like.

