A Korean bakery makes a gorgeous 20-layer rainbow crepe cake

Billy Angel Cake Company in Seoul, South Korea, makes a colourful and fruity crepe cake. The masterpiece is made with 20 individual crepes and five different flavours: strawberry, orange, banana, melon and grape. Flavored mousse is spread between the layers.
