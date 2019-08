I recently took a non-stop, 14-hour flight to Seoul on Korean Air, and it was easily the best international flight I’ve taken in my life. There was an ample amount of leg room, the food was fresh, and the overall service was wonderful. Take a look at what the experience was like.

