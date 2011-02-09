Korean Talks Collapse After North Refuses To apologise Or Admit To Recent Attacks

Photo: www.flickr.com

The first military talks between the Koreas in three years collapsed this morning when delegates from the North stormed out.Details of the conflict are unclear, but South Korean officials say the North refused to accept the two conditions for a higher-level meeting, according to Voice Of America:



South Korea has insisted that North Korea must first apologise for the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island on November 23 and admit its responsibility for the sinking of a South Korean warship, the Cheonan, in March. North Korea denies any role in the Cheonan sinking and claims that South Korea provoked the Yeonpyeong incident.

That’s right, they still haven’t shown contrition after what looked to the world like two random acts of war. It’s hard to move forward without that, especially because there’s no guarantee they won’t strike again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.