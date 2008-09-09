Korea's SEC Tells Potential Lehman Buyer KDB To Be Afraid, Very Afraid

Either Korea is truly nervous about its state bank KDB buyind a stake Lehman Brothers, or it’s using the press to negotiate with Lehman CEO Dick Fuld:



FT: South Korea’s top financial markets regulator on Monday said that state-run Korean Development Bank (KDB) should think carefully about buying a stake in Lehman Brothers given the state of international markets, in an indication that the government would not support a potential deal.

KDB said last week that it was in talks about a possible investment in Lehman, the beleaguered US investment bank that is under pressure to raise more capital before it reports its earnings later this month.

Jun Kwang-woo, chairman of Korea’s Financial Services Commission, on Monday applauded KDB’s efforts to branch out overseas to become a global investment bank but questioned the merits of such a deal “in terms of timing and priority”.

“[KDB] should take a cautious approach toward taking over Lehman, given its characteristics as a policy bank ahead of its privatisation and current conditions in domestic and foreign financial markets,” Mr Jun said.

