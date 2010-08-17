South Korea Plans Tax To Pay For Possible Regime Collapse In North Korea

While Kim Jong-il barks and threatens over US-Korea war drills in the Yellow Sea, President Lee Myung-bak is taking precautions against something more dangerous: regime collapse.



By all measures the North is on the brink. Its economy is stuck in a hyperinflationary cycle, its people doomed to the world’s worst health care, and Kim could be weeks from handing power to his young and inexperienced son.

A sudden collapse and de facto reunification would cost over $2 trillion, according to a South Korean study. A more gradual reunification might cost around $322 billion.

To prepare for this huge cost (up to $44,000 per capita), Lee wants to levy a reunification tax.

