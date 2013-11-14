Korea Has Finally Lifted A Historic Short Selling Ban Enacted During The Global Financial Crisis

On Wednesday, South Korea lifted a ban on short selling of financials stocks enacted during the global financial crisis in October 2008.

Early in Thursday trading, the Korean KOSPI is up 0.6%, and the only big losers are Daewoo Securities (down 6.6%) and Woori Investment & Securities (down 5.2%).

“The Korean government imposed this ban in 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis,” says Bryan Song, a research analyst at BofA Merrill Lynch. “Originally, Korea forbade short trades for all stocks in Oct 2008 to arrest a slump in equities triggered by the worldwide credit freeze. It subsequently lifted the ban on non-financial stocks in Jun 2009, but kept restrictions on financials — banks, brokerages, other financial firms — as they were presumed to be vulnerable to the still weak and volatile global financial market conditions.”

Why now?

“This action shows that: (1) the government is less concerned about the impact from external elements (i.e., QE tapering); (2) Korean financial companies may be deemed to be in relatively good shape; and (3) the regulatory direction could be less burdensome,” says Morgan Stanley analyst Joon Seok.

Seok and Song both agree that the lifting of the ban shouldn’t have much of an effect on share prices beyond the very short term.