Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead just over a day after an employee filed a sexual harassment claim against him

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Park Won-soon was reported missing by his daughter.

Park Won-soon was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday hours after he left the house.

His daughter told police that Park gave her a “will-like” message before leaving his home in the morning, according to the Associated Press.

A sexual harassment claim was filed against Park a day earlier.

Police told local media early Friday morning that his body had been found.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Park Won-soon, the mayor of the South Korean capital city of Seoul, has been found dead, according to local media.

Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday evening, hours after he left their home and gave her a “will-like message,” the Associated Press reported.

Police have found the body of the Seoul City Mayor of Park Won-soon. He appears to have taken his own life. — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) July 9, 2020

She called the police after not being able to get her father on the phone for hours, according to the Associated Press.

About 700 officers, three drones, and four police dogs were deployed in the search, police told reporters. They were looking for Park near a small hill in Seoul’s Sungbuk neighbourhood, where his mobile phone signal was last detected, according to the Associated Press.

South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo, or “The Central Times,” reported that Park was found dead near Mt. Bugak in northern Seoul about seven hours after his daughter reported him missing.

The paper reported that his death appears to be an apparent suicide, but the exact cause is under an investigation. Police said that he had called an acquaintence at 2:42 p.m. on Thursday before his phone lost service at a practice golf course near the mountain.

The mayor, who was elected in 2011, had cancelled his work schedule on Thursday and left home wearing a black hat and a backpack, according to Reuters.

His disappearance comes a day after one of his secretaries filed a formal complaint with police alleging sexual harassment dating back to 2017, the Seoul-based SBS television network and BBC News reported.

My team can confirm that a sexual harassment claim was filed against the Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon last night by a female working in the secretary’s office. — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) July 9, 2020

Park, a member of President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party, is a longtime civic activist and human rights lawyer, according to the AP.

He has been considered a potential presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

This story has been updated.

Insider’s Inyoung Choi provided translation for this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.