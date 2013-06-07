Korea's Plastic Surgery Obsession Is A Glimpse Into The Future [PHOTOS]

As technology improves, plastic surgery is getting cheaper, safer, better, and more popular around the world.
Nowhere is it catching on faster than in South Korea, where one in five women in Seoul have had some type of procedure, according to a 2009 survey by Trend Monitor.
It has become so common in South Korea that most of the stigma regarding surgery has dropped away, and celebrities and beauty queens openly discuss treatment.
Americans should take a good look at what could be a glimpse into the future.
Everyone in Korea wants the same look: Light skin, tiny nose, wide eyes with double lids, and a small face with a V-shaped chin.
Koreans get plastic surgery to achieve this idealised look more than any other nation. It's estimated that one in five women in Seoul has had some type of plastic surgery.
Plastic surgery has become so normalized that everyone talks about it. Instead of where did you get your designer handbag, people might ask you where you got your chin or your nose.
Model Kim Tae-Hee, who is thought to have had work done, is one of the most requested faces at plastic surgery offices. She also holds several major product endorsements.
The Miss Korea 2013 contestants were mocked in the media for looking so similar — with suggestions that some had had plastic surgery.
Of course all plastic surgery comes with risks, including permanent facial numbness or even paralysis. But to many women, that's just the price they pay to look beautiful.
It's widely accepted in Korea that gorgeous women will do better in life: They'll find a husband, get the job they desire, and have people treat them better.
South Korean men are also targeted by clinics, with ads saying they will find a wife and get hired if they look more handsome. Due to an increase in popularity, there are now male-only clinics like Man & Nature in Gangnam.
Korea has gained a reputation as a plastic surgery mecca, where South Korean doctors are all highly trained and have access to the latest technology. There's even a law that allows other doctors to switch into the plastic surgery field.
If you go to a station like Sinsa or Apgujong, you'll be bombarded with advertisements that promise impressive results and a new, better you.
