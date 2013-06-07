Korea's Plastic Surgery Obsession Is A Glimpse Into The Future [PHOTOS]

As technology improves, plastic surgery is getting cheaper, safer, better, and more popular around the world.



Nowhere is it catching on faster than in South Korea, where one in five women in Seoul have had some type of procedure, according to a 2009 survey by Trend Monitor.

It has become so common in South Korea that most of the stigma regarding surgery has dropped away, and celebrities and beauty queens openly discuss treatment.

Americans should take a good look at what could be a glimpse into the future.

