Korea Fires Jill Kelley As 'Honorary Consul' For Using Title For Personal Gain

Joe Weisenthal
Jill Kelley

Photo: AP

Korean news outlet Yonhap news reports that Jill Kelley, the Tampa socialite who played a role in the affair that brought down David Petraeus has been fired by South Korea, which had bestowed upon her an “honorary consul” title.South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Kyou-hyun, on a visit here for regular consultations with U.S. officials, cited Kelley’s efforts to use her title as South Korea’s honorary consul in Floria for personal gains.

