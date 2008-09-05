Korea Explains Why It's Buying Up America

Jay Yarow

Korea is suddenly a Wall Street saviour , with everyone from Lehman to Merrill trying to scare up capital there. Why is Korea sitting through these pitches?  Because America’s conducting what amounts to a going-out-of-business sale!

Portfolio: What does Korea see that the rest of the world doesn’t? Perhaps Korea Asset Management’s Lee Chol Hwi put it best in an interview with Bloomberg:  “The U.S. market desperately needs capital. It’s practically a buyer’s market there.”

