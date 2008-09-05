Korea Explains Why It's Buying Up America

Korea is suddenly a Wall Street saviour , with everyone from Lehman to Merrill trying to scare up capital there. Why is Korea sitting through these pitches? Because America’s conducting what amounts to a going-out-of-business sale!



Portfolio: What does Korea see that the rest of the world doesn’t? Perhaps Korea Asset Management’s Lee Chol Hwi put it best in an interview with Bloomberg: “The U.S. market desperately needs capital. It’s practically a buyer’s market there.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.