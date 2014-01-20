These Gay Dads Were Slammed With Hateful Comments After Posting A Photo Of Their Beautiful Family

Meet Kordale and Kaleb.

The couple, who live in Chicago, have been popping up all over the Internet this past week after a photo they posted to their Instgram account — KordaleNKaleb — went viral.

The photo (below), shows the gay dads getting their two daughters ready for school. It’s a charming moment, undoubtedly painting a familiar picture to families all over the world.

Brushing tangles out of knotty hair, making sure teeth are brushed for longer than 20 seconds — what parent (or child) can’t relate?

The caption on the photo reads:

Being fathers is getting our daughters up at 5:30 am making breakfast getting them dressed for school and putting them on the bus by 6:30 .This is a typical day in our household . It’s not easy but we enjoy every moment and every minute of #fatherhood .#proudfathers #blackfathers #prouddads #gaydads

But not everyone is happy about the family photo, as it stirred up a slew of anti-gay comments on the photo-sharing app and on Twitter. Mused Magazine first noticed what was going on, noting that much of the ignorance and hatred directed at the couple stems from the fact that it’s rare to see gay black couples portrayed in the media.

“Kaleb and Kordell are not unicorns. They are one of many. Their love is beautiful just like the rest of us,” Mused says.

This is the family photo uploaded to Instagram around the holidays. The couple also has a son (pictured in the middle):

But as the photo and the couples’ Instagram presence continued to spread around the Internet, something wonderful happened.

Messages of love began to flood the couples’ account, showing support for the family.

Here are some of the great comments the couple has received:

After having the spotlight of the Internet shine on them for a few days, Kordale and Kaleb reached out to Huffington Post Gay Voices with a statement regarding the extreme reactions they’ve received from posting such an innocent photo:

As far as the positive; yes we are two gay men with three kids who have no problem with preparing them for their education every morning; that comes with anything and everything they may need for school! Our kids are blessed to have three parents (Kordale, Kaleb and their Mother) who love, care and support them in every decision they have made and will continue to make as they get older. We are blessed to have the ability to provide for them in ways that a lot of people cannot for their family, which ultimately makes us happy knowing that they don’t want for much! Our main objective as parents is to provide, love, educate, support, encourage, and love some more! In regard to the negative, people fail to realise that we are people too with kids who love us. We do what is necessary for them to succeed in this ever-changing world but it’s sad that we’re discriminated against because of our sexuality and/or what we do behind closed doors — which is no one’s business. In the same breath, we take all of what’s been said in stride. The picture was put out on social media for an opinion so we can’t be mad when people give just that: an opinion. People tend to think that gay people cannot raise their children to be heterosexuals. Instead, they have derogatory thoughts of us “tainting” our children or “confusing them” with what society sees deems as wrong an unmanly because we’re gay. But this is all comical because people forget where a lot of gays come from: a heterosexual household.

Awesome.

