Koran-Burning Church Gets Its Website Taken Down By Rackspace

Web hosting company Rackspace has taken down two websites run by Terry Jones, the Florida pastor staging a massive Koran-burning this weekend, CNN reports.



Jones has protested, calling the move “an indirect attack on our freedom of speech.” That doesn’t make a whole lot of sense — Rackspace is a private company, not a government organisation, and can do business with whomever it likes.

That said, what is Rackspace thinking?

There is absolutely no reason for web hosts to have an editorial policy, and this only gives Jones more attention, and makes him look more persecuted. Which, after all, is exactly what the lunatic is after.

