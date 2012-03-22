Kony2012: Jason Russell's Family Just Issued Statement On Filmmaker's 'Psychotic' Breakdown

After #Kony2012 filmmaker Jason Russell‘s very public, naked meltdown in San Diego last week, the credibility of the Invisible Children co-founder was challenged and the future of his mission to catch war criminal Joseph Kony unknown.



After being held on a 5150 hold psychiatric hospital hold since police detained him last Friday, Russell’s family, and the Invisible Children organisation, are finally issuing a statement on the prognosis of their leader.

“The preliminary diagnosis he received is called brief reactive psychosis, an acute state brought on by the extreme exhaustion, stress and dehydration,” his wife, Danica Russell, wrote on the Invisible Children blog. “It’s hard to understand the sudden transition from relative anonymity to worldwide attention—both raves and ridicules, in a matter of days.”

Read the statement in its entirety below:

Dear IC family,

The launch of Kony 2012 has captured the world’s attention. You shared the film with your friends, and it spread to every corner of the globe. But that success hasn’t come without setbacks and challenges, and we could never thank you all enough for the massive outpouring of support that you’ve shown over the last few days. The letters, cards, emails and videos of support for Jason and all of us at Invisible Children have meant so much.

Since last Thursday, Jason has been receiving medical care with his family by his side. Here is an update from Jason’s wife, Danica:

“Thank you to those who continue to support both us, and Invisible Children. The organisation is an extension of our family, and we hope that Jason’s vision and work toward peace in the region remains the focus, and comes as soon as possible, as they continue to work in his absence.

We would, again, like to make it clear that Jason’s incident was in no way the result of drugs or alcohol. The preliminary diagnosis he received is called brief reactive psychosis, an acute state brought on by the extreme exhaustion, stress and dehydration. Though new to us, the doctors say this is a common experience given the great mental, emotional and physical shock his body has gone through in these last two weeks. Even for us, it’s hard to understand the sudden transition from relative anonymity to worldwide attention—both raves and ridicules, in a matter of days.

Jason will get better. He has a long way to go, but we are confident that he will make a full recovery. He is, and will remain, under hospital care for a number of weeks; and after that, the recovery process could take months before he is fully able to step back into his role with Invisible Children. During that time, we will focus not on a speedy recovery, but a thorough one.

On Jason’s behalf, keep your attention turned to the end of Africa’s longest running conflict, and setting a precedent for all future injustice.

With love and overflow of gratitude for your prayers, we thank you.”

Jason’s wife, Danica Russell, on behalf of the entire family.



Like Danica said, the mission continues. Now more than ever. So stay tuned as we prepare to unveil the new plans for Cover the Night. It’s happening around the world on April 20, 2012. Get ready to make your mark.

Sincerely,

IC

