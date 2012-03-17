The Guy Behind The Kony 2012 Video Has Reportedly Been Arrested For Strange Lewd behaviour

Photo: YouTube

Jason Russell, the 33-year-old co-founder of Invisible Children, has been reportedly been arrested by San Diego Police Department for bring drunk in public and masturbating, according to NBC San Diego.From NBC:



Jason Russell, 33, was allegedly found masturbating in public, vandalizing cars and possibly under the influence of something, according to Lt. Andra Brown. He was detained at the intersection of Ingraham Street and Riviera Road.

Brown said Russell was acting very strange.

TMZ seem to be confirming the story.

A Father-of-two, Russell is one of creators of the incredibly successful Kony 2012 videos, which prompted a huge wave of both public awareness of Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony.

The videos, while a success, also faced a huge wave of criticism for being simplistic and Invisible Children was accused of not being transparent in its funding and aims.

Worth noting — this is how Russell’s Invisible Children biography begins:

Jason “Radical” Russell is a co-founder of Invisible Children, as well as our grand storyteller and dreamer. His sparks of creative intelligence and insanity have propelled IC to redefine the concept of humanitarian work, offering new life to old hope.

UPDATE: NBC San Diego has updated their story to reveal that Russell was allegedly running through traffic at 11.30am “in his underwear”. Police reportedly took him to a medical facility.

UPDATE 2: Comment from Invisible Children below:

“Jason Russell was unfortunately hospitalized yesterday suffering from exhaustion, dehydration, and malnutrition. He is now receiving medical care and is focused on getting better. The past two weeks have taken a severe emotional toll on all of us, Jason especially, and that toll manifested itself in an unfortunate incident yesterday. Jason’s passion and his work have done so much to help so many, and we are devastated to see him dealing with this personal health issue. We will always love and support Jason, and we ask that you give his entire family privacy during this difficult time.”





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.