Finnish 'wildlife whisperer' Konsta Punkka captures stunning photos of animals eating out of his hand

A couple years ago, 21-year-old Konsta Punkka discovered he has a special gift. He can talk to animals. Sort of.
As a teen, Punkka would go into the woods with his iPhone or DSLR, lure squirrels with nuts or biscuits, and photograph the little creatures eating out of his hand.
Over the years, he’s honed his craft. Punkka shares his interactions with squirrels, foxes, and birds on his Instagram account.
Here’s some of the amazing moments he’s captured:
~ It was one of my life's most amazing moment when I had change to photograph this massive 320kg (705 lb) male bear in the Finnish woods few weeks back. The bear also noticed me and came to sneeze in to my lens when I was photographing it. So it was scariest and insanest moment of my life. In this shot we have 1 meter between us!
