Finnish 'wildlife whisperer' Konsta Punkka captures stunning photos of animals eating out of his hand

Instagram/Konsta Punkka Konsta Punkka captures a recent interaction with a fox.

A couple years ago, 21-year-old Konsta Punkka discovered he has a special gift. He can talk to animals. Sort of.

As a teen, Punkka would go into the woods with his iPhone or DSLR, lure squirrels with nuts or biscuits, and photograph the little creatures eating out of his hand.

Over the years, he’s honed his craft. Punkka shares his interactions with squirrels, foxes, and birds on his Instagram account.

Here’s some of the amazing moments he’s captured:

~ Reindeer feeding @hannes_becker. @visityllas @ourfinland #kaamos2015 A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on Jan 27, 2015 at 10:05am PST

~ Today I found 6 American tourists from my squirrelhood, who wanted to take selfies with me & Snok . Unfortunately "Duckfaceselfies" the girls wanted to take, was too much for Snok, so he ran away A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on Jan 13, 2015 at 8:10am PST

~ Just another day in the office A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on Jan 8, 2015 at 9:49am PST

~ I whispered squirrels today with my good bro @juusohd. Here's a shot of me whispering Snok Little bit too close? . Check out @juusohd gallery and follow him A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on Nov 23, 2014 at 8:05am PST

~ Have an awesome Wednesday guys Hexe licking my arm after photoshoot! A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on Sep 24, 2014 at 9:00am PDT

~ It was one of my life's most amazing moment when I had change to photograph this massive 320kg (705 lb) male bear in the Finnish woods few weeks back. The bear also noticed me and came to sneeze in to my lens when I was photographing it. So it was scariest and insanest moment of my life. In this shot we have 1 meter between us! A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on Aug 5, 2014 at 9:05am PDT

