Finnish 'wildlife whisperer' Konsta Punkka captures stunning photos of animals eating out of his hand

Melia Robinson
Konsta punkka, foxInstagram/Konsta PunkkaKonsta Punkka captures a recent interaction with a fox.

A couple years ago, 21-year-old Konsta Punkka discovered he has a special gift. He can talk to animals. Sort of.

As a teen, Punkka would go into the woods with his iPhone or DSLR, lure squirrels with nuts or biscuits, and photograph the little creatures eating out of his hand.

Over the years, he’s honed his craft. Punkka shares his interactions with squirrels, foxes, and birds on his Instagram account.

Here’s some of the amazing moments he’s captured:

~ Reindeer feeding @hannes_becker. @visityllas @ourfinland #kaamos2015

A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on

~ Just another day in the office

A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on

~ Have an awesome Wednesday guys Hexe licking my arm after photoshoot!

A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on

