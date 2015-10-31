The internet is in love with a Swedish bartender who looks like a young Leonardo DiCaprio



Swedish bartender Konrad Annerud has more than doubled his Instagram following after the world realised he looked like a young Leonardo DiCaprio.

With his longer, dirty-blond hair and handsome face, the 21-year-old Annerud could have been a stand-in for DiCaprio back in the ’90s. His Instagram is filled with moody shots of him posing and showing off his Leo-esque profile.

Here’s Annerud when he was photographed by Swedish photographer Stella CoCozza looking like DiCaprio’s long-lost twin.



And if you don’t remember, here’s what a young Leonardo DiCaprio looked like back in the 1990s. Pretty spot on.



With all the media attention, on Thursday Annerud had grown his Instagram following to nearly 19,000 people, according to Vanity Fair. A day later, he now has over 48,000 followers and counting.

The Swedish website nyheter24.se broke the story and even interviewed the young Leo doppelgänger about what it’s like to look like a famous movie star.



Based in the Swedish town Linköping, Annerud told nyheter24.se that he often gets compared to the American movie star at his day job.

“I get to hear that I look like him quite often, especially since I work as a bartender in a nightclub,” he told the Swedish website.



It’s not just at work where he gets attention. When Annerud went to Italy last year, tourists would rush to take pictures with him, thinking he was the “Titanic” star himself.

“It is much worse when I am abroad,” he told nyheter24.se. “When I was in Italy last summer, I almost felt like shaving my hair off. It was chaos. People shouted ‘Leo!’ and wanted to take pictures with me all the time. It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced.”



His Instagram comments are now filled with fans pointing out how much he looks like DiCaprio.

“It can become a bit hard sometimes when people call me Leo instead of my name,” he told nyheter24.se. “But it’s fun to look like him, he’s handsome.”

You can follow the young DiCaprio doppelgänger here.

