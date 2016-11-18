The 'Kong: Skull Island' trailer is surprisingly thrilling

King Kong has astounded audiences since he first climbed the Empire State Building in the 1933 classic movie. For the latest vehicle for the giant ape, “Kong: Skull Island,” Warner Bros. delves deeper into the origin story.

Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Goodman star as members of the team that, in the 1970s, travels to an uncharted island in the Pacific. There, they don’t just encounter Kong, but other giant species that live on the island, and a very wacky (and bearded) John C. Reilly.

The trailer is filled with lots of action (let’s hope not all the best scenes are used up here) and lighthearted fun (provided by Reilly). It’s even more thrilling than you’d likely hoped for a franchise that’s been around this long.

“Kong: Skull Island” opens in theatres March 10, 2017.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

