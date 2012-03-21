The Kondratiev Wave Signals An End To The 30-Year Bond Market Rally

Interesting stuff from this morning’s CNBC European Squawk,



The updated reading of the work of 1920s Russian economist Nikolai Kondratiev shows that interest rates have reached the bottom of a 60-year-long wave, and are bound to go up, Chris Watling CEO of Longview Economics, told CNBC.



Kondratiev Wave Cycle: End of 30-year Bond Rally

