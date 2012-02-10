Komen Founder: ‘I Made Some Mistakes’

Nancy Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Foundation said today that she “made some mistakes” over how her organisation handled the recent funding controversy with Planned Parenthood.



Making her first public statement since the organisation cut and then reinstated funding to Planned Parenthood, Brinker wrote a letter to Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn. The message was in response to an open letter Quinn wrote on her blog. Brinker wrote that the foundation remains committed to serving women and must “avoid even the appearance of bias or judgment in our decisions.”

Brinker’s letter comes just days after Karen Handel, Komen’s vice president for public policy, resigned.

Here is the full text:

Dear Sally,

Thank you for your open letter to me. I’ve valued your friendship and support over the years, just as I’ve valued all of those who have run the races, attended community fundraisers, and otherwise supported our organisation and our mission to end breast cancer, and I apologise for how we mishandled this situation.

Because you know our work, Sally, you know that we would never, ever, leave women unserved, especially the low-income, uninsured and underinsured women who are relying on us more than ever in an uncertain economy. My promise to my late sister Suzy was a promise to all women, especially those with no resources to face a breast cancer diagnosis themselves. This is why I was determined to create the Komen foundation 30 years ago and name it in remembrance of my sister as a symbol of action for all the mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends who have struggled against and lost their battles to cancer. That is why we are here and why we’ve been here for three decades — to find cures in the laboratories, and to take care of women who need us. That mission and promise has not changed, and our commitment to this cause will never change until we find a cure.

I’ve seen many commentators suggest that the swift reaction to our decision is an indicator of something larger and more dangerous in our society — culture wars, if you will, or the feeling that women’s health care is being sacrificed on the altar of political ideologies. If I have learned nothing else from our experience of the past week, it is that we in women’s health organisations must be absolutely true to our core missions, and avoid even the appearance of bias or judgment in our decisions.

I made some mistakes. In retrospect, we have learned a lot and must now rebuild the trust that so many want to have in us, and respond to the many thousands who continue to believe in our mission and do what we do best: the funding of cutting-edge science and to bring that work to our communities to help the hundreds of thousands of women we serve each year.

Sally, again, I have been grateful for your support over these 30 years and for the commitment of all of those who have called or written to pledge their continued support. I apologise to all who are disappointed in us, and will work hard to restore your trust.

Very truly yours,

Nancy G. Brinker

Founder and CEO

Susan G. Komen for the Cure

