It Was A Bad Night For The Earth Movers

Photo: Wikimedia

Markets didn’t do a whole lot in Asia in Wednesday trading, though people are still talking about BHP Billiton’s big warning about Chinese iron ore demand.And in fact worries about that continue to persist.



Japan was down 0.5%, but a couple of the big earth-mover stocks were down even more.

Komatsu, a Caterpillar-like company, fell over 3.3% in Wednesday action.

Kubota, the tractor company, fell 1.45%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.