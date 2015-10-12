An eerie look at the African ghost town that's slowly being buried beneath the sand

The German-influenced African village of Kolmanskop was once a bustling and exciting place in the early 1900s, after diamonds were discovered. And during World War I, Kolmanskop was one of the richest towns in southern Namibia, complete with a hospital, casino, ice factory, and electrical plant.

By 1960, it was an abandoned ghost town, a tourist location never to be revived. Today, it attempts to not fall victim to the desert as sands slowly fill the houses and buildings left in Kolmanskop.

Business Insider’s Hollis Johnson wrote about Kolmanskop a few months ago. Today, Instagram is promoting the town of one of the world’s few truly abandoned places, and the photos are spectacular, if not slightly eerie to look at.

Take a look at some of the photos that tell the story of once-thriving village of Kolmanskop.

In 1908, a miner found a massive diamond beneath the sand. People, excited for what else might be hiding, flocked and set up shop. For a while the town was thriving. Wikimedia Commons There are restored rooms on display, like this bedroom. Wikimedia Commons But that didn't last for long. The town was abandoned in 1954 -- and was never revived. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7SZ-_3JdxT/embed/ Width: 658px Instagram is promoting photos of the ghost town this week on its 'Discover' page. The hashtag for #Kolmanskop has less than 1,300 photos attached to it. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5aXLfVAGNK/embed/ Width: 658px Tourists -- and especially photographers -- have a field day when they visit. Here's a photo by @NatureTravelCulture. 'I just couldn't resist getting in the bathtub for a selfie!' he captions the photo. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/rFkjGUD_PJ/embed/ Width: 658px Maybe that's why there are so few original photos of the ghost town. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/8dHfg5gddK/embed/ Width: 658px This is a poem that's Instagrammed under the hashtag #Kolmanskop. 'Diamonds are not eternal,' it reads. 'Greed is a permanent reminder of how weak we were.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5eKs_qkF5Z/embed/ Width: 658px If you want to visit, remember -- the sand will not wait for you. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1GARVjgFnn/embed/ Width: 658px

